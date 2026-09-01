Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with Vladimir Putin on sidelines of SCO anniversary summit

The heads of state noted the dynamic development of multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, which continues to develop in the spirit of friendship, good-neighborliness and allied relations.

Vladimir Putin congratulated the Head of State on the successful Qurultay elections, noting that their results confirmed broad public support for Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s strategic course aimed at further developing Kazakhstan, strengthening domestic political stability, developing the economy and addressing a wide range of issues related to improving people’s living standards.

The President of Kazakhstan thanked the President of Russia for his congratulations and spoke about the ongoing constitutional reform process.

“The modernization of Kazakhstan will continue in accordance with national interests. Reforms for the sake of reforms must under no circumstances be undertaken; we understand this very well. Above all, we must proceed from the interests of our citizens. As for bilateral cooperation, I believe that your state visit to Astana in May this year was a complete success. It was historic in both scope and significance. The Government is now working to implement all the agreements that were signed. You rightly noted that trade is growing at an accelerated pace. There has been an increase compared with last year. I believe that Russia will remain our key investment and trade partner. I fully support this process,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Photo credit: Akorda

Vladimir Putin highly praised the dynamic development of bilateral relations across virtually all areas.

“Last year, we recorded solid trade turnover, and this year it has increased further. We are working on a wide range of issues. Our agenda includes both major projects and current issues. The Intergovernmental Commission is working actively, and we should thank our colleagues for their efforts and for implementing all the agreements reached between you and me. The development of humanitarian ties is particularly encouraging. 60,000 students from Kazakhstan are studying at Russian universities. A branch of one of Kazakhstan’s leading higher education institutions was recently opened in Omsk. Our cooperation is a two-way street in virtually all areas. Today, we have an opportunity to discuss this entire range of issues,” the President of Russia said.

The heads of state discussed prospects for strengthening trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as the implementation of joint projects in areas of mutual interest. They also exchanged views on current issues on the international and regional agenda.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.