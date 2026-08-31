Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds talks with Ilham Aliyev

The heads of state discussed the development of bilateral relations and parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

During the talks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told Ilham Aliyev about Kazakhstan's sweeping political reforms and the outcomes of the first elections to the unicameral Qurultay.

According to the President of Kazakhstan, this historic event marked a significant milestone on the path of the country's comprehensive modernization. The Head of State thanked the Azerbaijani leader for his warm congratulations on the Qurultay elections and for the active participation of the observer mission from Azerbaijan.

"For the first time in our history, these elections received unanimous positive reviews from international organizations. The Qurultay is committed to active cooperation with Azerbaijan's Parliament – the Milli Majlis. For my part, I will do everything I can to support this line of cooperation. As for interstate relations in general, they are developing actively. I keep all major issues of our cooperation under close watch. I believe there is every reason to express satisfaction with the way they are developing. And of course, the main factor behind this success is the political will of the heads of state," the President of Kazakhstan said.

Photo source: Akorda

Ilham Aliyev highlighted the scale and significance of the reforms underway in Kazakhstan. The President of Azerbaijan also expressed a firm commitment to further strengthening comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

"Our relations are developing successfully, are allied in nature, and growing substantive day by day. The successful conduct of the Qurultay elections and the public support expressed by the people of Kazakhstan for your course are yet another confirmation that society is responding appropriately and adequately to all the reforms and steps you are taking," President Aliyev said.

During the meeting, the two leaders also discussed trade, economic, and investment cooperation, as well as the progress of joint projects in various sectors, including transport, logistics, energy, and digitalization. In conclusion, they reviewed the schedule of upcoming international events.

As reported earlier today, President Tokayev arrived in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, for the SCO Summit.