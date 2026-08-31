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    President Tokayev arrives in Bishkek for SCO Summit

    17:19, 31 August 2026

    At the invitation of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Bishkek to participate in the 26th session of the SCO Heads of State Council and SCO + meeting, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    President Tokayev arrives in Bishkek for SCO Summit
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Kazakh President will also attend the official opening ceremony of the VI World Nomad Games.

    President Tokayev arrives in Bishkek for SCO Summit
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Chairman of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers – Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev welcomed the Kazakh President at Manas Airport.

    President Tokayev arrives in Bishkek for SCO Summit
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, it was reported that Bishkek would host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit and the VI World Nomad Games from August 31 to September 1.

    President Tokayev arrives in Bishkek for SCO Summit
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan Politics SCO Central Asia Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan World Nomad Games
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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