President Tokayev arrives in Bishkek for SCO Summit

The Kazakh President will also attend the official opening ceremony of the VI World Nomad Games.

Photo credit: Akorda

Chairman of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers – Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev welcomed the Kazakh President at Manas Airport.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, it was reported that Bishkek would host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit and the VI World Nomad Games from August 31 to September 1.