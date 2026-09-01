Kazakh President highlights SCO unique role in new architecture of international relations

Addressing those present, the Head of State expressed gratitude to President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov and the people of Kyrgyzstan for traditionally warm hospitality and the high level of the Summit organization.

The Head of State noted the significance of the summit coinciding with the 35th anniversaries of independence for Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. He congratulated Presidents Sadyr Zhaparov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, wishing fraternal nations well-being and prosperity.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed over 25 years, the SCO has grown from the Shanghai Five into a major international organization spanning much of Eurasia and representing nearly half of humanity.

Tokayev described the SCO as a unique palette of diverse countries united by spirit, embodying principles of non-interference, respect for sovereignty, mutual trust, openness, and cooperation.

He emphasized that the SCO is not a military-political bloc and is not directed against any state, but is built on the Shanghai Spirit, a philosophy of joint work for progress.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the key goal is to build a strong and prosperous community of the SCO.

It was earlier reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the Yntymak Ordo Congress Hall in Bishkek to attend the 26th session of the SCO Heads of State Council and the SCO + meeting.