President Tokayev attends opening ceremony of 6th World Nomad Games in Bishkek
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
This year's competitions will run from August 31 to September 6 across venues in the Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan.
Around 3,000 athletes from more than 100 countries are set to compete in 43 disciplines, including Kazakh national sports.
More than 150 athletes will represent Kazakhstan across all 43 events.
Earlier, President Tokayev arrived at the Bishkek Arena stadium for the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games.
As was written, at the invitation of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Bishkek to participate in the 26th session of the SCO Heads of State Council and SCO + meeting.