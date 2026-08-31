President Tokayev attends opening ceremony of 6th World Nomad Games in Bishkek

This year's competitions will run from August 31 to September 6 across venues in the Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan.

Photo source: Akorda

Around 3,000 athletes from more than 100 countries are set to compete in 43 disciplines, including Kazakh national sports.

Photo source: Akorda

More than 150 athletes will represent Kazakhstan across all 43 events.

Photo source: Akorda

Earlier, President Tokayev arrived at the Bishkek Arena stadium for the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games.

Photo source: Akorda

Photo source: Akorda

As was written, at the invitation of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Bishkek to participate in the 26th session of the SCO Heads of State Council and SCO + meeting.