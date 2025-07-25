EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay official visit to Türkiye

    10:09, 25 July 2025

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to make an official visit to Türkiye on July 29, 2025, upon the invitation from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Akorda reports. 

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Türkiye for official visit
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan are expected to hold talks focused on further steps towards strengthening the Kazakh-Turkish strategic partnership in Ankara.

    The presidents will also attend the fifth meeting of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC).

    As reported previously, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held phone talks with Uzbek counterpart President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Politics Türkiye
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
