Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay official visit to Türkiye
10:09, 25 July 2025
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to make an official visit to Türkiye on July 29, 2025, upon the invitation from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Akorda reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan are expected to hold talks focused on further steps towards strengthening the Kazakh-Turkish strategic partnership in Ankara.
The presidents will also attend the fifth meeting of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC).
