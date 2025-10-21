Presidents of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan hold media briefing

Kazakh President Tokayev, in his speech, expressed gratitude to his Azerbaijani counterpart for accepting the invitation and paying a state visit to Astana.

"I attach particular importance to this visit. It is a great honor for us to welcome the leader of the fraternal Azerbaijani people, the distinguished statesman, President Ilham Aliyev, to Kazakh soil. Our countries have common roots and a shared history. Azerbaijan is a key and reliable strategic partner for Kazakhstan. Today, our relations are developing progressively. We place particular emphasis on expanding our mutual ties. The main goal is to strengthen our friendship and give new impetus to cooperation in various fields. This serves the interests of both nations. I am confident that this visit will contribute to bringing Kazakh-Azerbaijani cooperation to a qualitatively new level," remarked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The President of Kazakhstan assessed the state visit by the Azerbaijani President as a critically important event, serving as a vital step to strengthen the strategic partnership and allied relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

"Ilham Heydar Oghlu Aliyev is an outstanding statesman of historic significance. He made a decisive contribution to protecting and strengthening Azerbaijan's independence and territorial integrity. Thanks to the tireless efforts of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan's authority and influence on the global stage have increased manifold. Under his strong leadership, Azerbaijan has achieved impressive success in many areas, primarily socioeconomic development. The results of large-scale reforms are reflected in the sustainable economic growth, the raising well-being of citizens, and the dynamic transformation of your country. The macroeconomic indicators of the Azerbaijani economy are resilient and clearly demonstrate the country's progress and the good shape of its economy. In Kazakhstan, we are sincerely delighted by the achievements of brotherly Azerbaijan," noted the Head of State.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the visit's symbolism, noting that it is taking place in the year marking the 20th anniversary of the Agreement on Strategic Partnership and Allied Relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

During this period, significant progress has been made in bilateral cooperation.

"Thanks to the friendship and mutual support of our peoples, the intensive political dialogue at the highest level, and the work of our governments, the multifaceted Kazakh-Azerbaijani cooperation is developing steadily and taking on a new dimension. The results of today's talks clearly prove this. We discussed a wide range of bilateral issues in an atmosphere of mutual trust and respect, setting priorities for future multifaceted cooperation. The Supreme Interstate Council meeting was fruitful, culminating in the signing of several important documents. It is gratifying that the Comprehensive Program for the Development of Bilateral Cooperation is being consistently implemented," said the President of Kazakhstan.

As previously reported, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev issued a joint statement, marking 20 years since the signing of the Agreement on Strategic Partnership and Allied Relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, following talks in Astana.

To note, Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev is paying a two-day state visit to Kazakhstan.

It was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev at Akorda. Later, both presidents held narrow-format talks.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev were also presented with the Middle Corridor Development Project.

The second meeting of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Supreme Interstate Council took place under the chairmanship of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev.

Read more on the two countries' relations and upcoming talks in an article by a Kazinform correspondent titled Astana and Baku: Economic pragmatism and cultural kinship.

On the threshold of his state visit to Kazakhstan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev gave an exclusive interview to Kazinform News Agency. Mr. Aliyev spoke about his view of bilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan, as well as ongoing partnerships in trade, energy, culture, and the Organization of Turkic States.