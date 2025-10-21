Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes Ilham Aliyev in Akorda

By tradition, the Guard of Honor lined up in the Ceremonial Hall in honor of the Azerbaijani Leader.

The Presidential Orchestra performed the two countries’ anthems.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev walked along the blue carpet towards the State Flag of Kazakhstan, after which the two leaders left for the narrow format talks.

Earlier, it was reported that the flags of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan had adorned the main avenues, buildings, and landmarks of Astana.

On the threshold of his state visit to Kazakhstan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev gave an exclusive interview to Kazinform News Agency. Mr. Aliyev spoke about his view of bilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan, as well as ongoing partnerships in trade, energy, culture, and the Organization of Turkic States.