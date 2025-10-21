Tokayev, Aliyev sign bilateral documents after talks in Astana

As part of the state visit of the Azerbaijani president to Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev witnessed the signing of a total of 15 documents on cooperation in energy, transport and logistics, digitalization and AI, industrial safety, healthcare and statistics, cultural and humanitarian ties.

Photo credit: Akorda

To note, Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev is paying a two-day state visit to Kazakhstan.

It was reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev at Akorda. Later, both presidents held narrow-format talks.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev were also presented with the Middle Corridor Development Project.

The second meeting of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Supreme Interstate Council took place under the chairmanship of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev.

Read more on the two countries' relations and upcoming talks in an article by a Kazinform correspondent titled Astana and Baku: Economic pragmatism and cultural kinship.

On the threshold of his state visit to Kazakhstan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev gave an exclusive interview to Kazinform News Agency. Mr. Aliyev spoke about his view of bilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan, as well as ongoing partnerships in trade, energy, culture, and the Organization of Turkic States.