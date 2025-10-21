EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Tokayev, Aliyev sign bilateral documents after talks in Astana

    15:10, 21 October 2025

    Kazakh and Azerbaijani Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday issued a joint statement, marking 20 years since the signing of the Agreement on Strategic Partnership and Allied Relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, following talks in Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Tokayev, Aliyev sign bilateral documents after talks in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda

    As part of the state visit of the Azerbaijani president to Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev witnessed the signing of a total of 15 documents on cooperation in energy, transport and logistics, digitalization and AI, industrial safety, healthcare and statistics, cultural and humanitarian ties.

    Tokayev, Aliyev sign bilateral documents after talks in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Tokayev, Aliyev sign bilateral documents after talks in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Tokayev, Aliyev sign bilateral documents after talks in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Tokayev, Aliyev sign bilateral documents after talks in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda

    To note, Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev is paying a two-day state visit to Kazakhstan.

    It was reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev at Akorda. Later, both presidents held narrow-format talks.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev were also presented with the Middle Corridor Development Project.

    The second meeting of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Supreme Interstate Council took place under the chairmanship of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev.

    Read more on the two countries' relations and upcoming talks in an article by a Kazinform correspondent titled Astana and Baku: Economic pragmatism and cultural kinship.

    On the threshold of his state visit to Kazakhstan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev gave an exclusive interview to Kazinform News Agency. Mr. Aliyev spoke about his view of bilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan, as well as ongoing partnerships in trade, energy, culture, and the Organization of Turkic States.

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Transport Energy AI Healthcare Culture
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All