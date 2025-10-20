EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    President of Azerbaijan arrives in Astana for state visit

    17:31, 20 October 2025

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Astana for a state visit, Kazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service. 

    President of Azerbaijan arrives in Astana for state visit
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has welcomed the Azerbaijani President at the Airport of Astana.

    President of Azerbaijan arrives in Astana for state visit
    Photo credit: Akorda

    On Tuesday, October 21, the two leaders are expected to hold talks and the second meeting of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Supreme Interstate Council.  

    President of Azerbaijan arrives in Astana for state visit
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Read more on the two countries' relations and upcoming talks in an article by a Kazinform correspondent titled Astana and Baku: Economic pragmatism and cultural kinship.

    On the threshold of his state visit to Kazakhstan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev gave an exclusive interview to Kazinform News Agency.  Mr. Aliyev spoke about his view of bilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan, as well as ongoing partnerships in trade, energy, culture, and the Organization of Turkic States.

    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Politics Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All