President of Azerbaijan arrives in Astana for state visit

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has welcomed the Azerbaijani President at the Airport of Astana.

Photo credit: Akorda

On Tuesday, October 21, the two leaders are expected to hold talks and the second meeting of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Supreme Interstate Council.

Photo credit: Akorda

On the threshold of his state visit to Kazakhstan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev gave an exclusive interview to Kazinform News Agency. Mr. Aliyev spoke about his view of bilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan, as well as ongoing partnerships in trade, energy, culture, and the Organization of Turkic States.