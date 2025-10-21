Presidents of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan presented Middle Corridor Development Project

Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan Assel Zhanassova presented the plan of development of the key transport-logistics route connecting China and Central Asia with Europe.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev were informed that the main driver of growth for the Middle Corridor is the increasing volume of shipments from China to Azerbaijan. Currently, it takes from 15 to 18 days to transit goods from the Chinese border to the Georgian ports. According to forecasts, cargo flows along this route could triple by 2030.

During the presentation, the heads of state were reported about concrete measures and initiatives to increase the efficiency and competitiveness of the Middle Corridor, and strengthen its transit role in the Eurasian region.

Photo credit: Akorda

Recall that the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, arrived in Astana for a state visit on October 20.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed his Azerbaijani counterpart in the Akorda Residence. The two presidents had narrow-format talks to discuss the prospects for enhancing the bilateral cooperation in trade-economic, investment, agricultural, as well as in transit and transport sectors.

