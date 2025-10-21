Tokayev, Aliyev discuss trade-economic, investment cooperation during narrow-format talks in Akorda

The Kazakh President noted the importance of Ilham Aliyev’s current state visit to Kazakhstan, from the viewpoint of further strengthening the strategic partnership and allied relations between the two countries.

“Without any exaggeration, we can say that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are not only friendly states but also brotherly nations. That is why developing multifaceted cooperation with your country is a high priority for us. Under your strong leadership, Azerbaijan has significantly strengthened its position, enhanced its authority on the international stage, and plays a vital role as a regional power in your part of the world,” he emphasized.

The President highlighted that developing trade and economic cooperation and political partnership remains a very important task for the two countries.

Photo credit: Akorda

For his part, Ilham Aliyev noted that Kazakhstan demonstrates today a high level of development today.

In his words, Kazakhstan maintains social and political stability, and its economy is self-sufficient.

“With great interest we follow the reforms that you implement, and we fully support your course aimed at the country’s modernization and strengthening its potential. Speaking on our bilateral relations, you have pointed out its strategic and allied character. We target on strengthening our collaboration in all areas. Today during our talks and at the meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council, we will again review the extensive agenda and will outline further steps to strengthen our partnership,” said Ilham Aliyev.

The heads of state had an in-depth discussion of the prospects for enhancing the bilateral cooperation in trade-economic, investment, agricultural, as well as in transit and transport sectors.

Special attention was given to the cultural and humanitarian interaction.

The sides also exchanged views on the relevant issues of regional and international agendas.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Astana for a state visit on October 20.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed his Azerbaijani counterpart in the Akorda Residence.

Read more on the two countries' relations and upcoming talks in an article by a Kazinform correspondent titled Astana and Baku: Economic pragmatism and cultural kinship.

On the threshold of his state visit to Kazakhstan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev gave an exclusive interview to Kazinform News Agency. Mr. Aliyev spoke about his view of bilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan, as well as ongoing partnerships in trade, energy, culture, and the Organization of Turkic States.