President Tokayev praises Buddhist, Taoist values for promoting peace

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the Chinese delegation consisting of Li Guangfu, Chairman of the World Taoist Federation; Deputy Chairman of the Buddhist Association of China; and Deputy Head of the Administrative Department of China's National Religious Affairs Administration.

During the discussion, the Kazakh President highly commended China's constructive role and President Xi Jinping's contribution to the development of global inter-civilizational dialogue.

President Tokayev particularly emphasized the significant contribution of Buddhist and Taoist values to promoting ideas of peace and harmony. He also underscored the importance of cooperation between the two countries' government authorities responsible for religious affairs.

Concluding the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that their joint efforts would serve to strengthen the eternal strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China, foster mutual trust, and promote shared values of peace and reconciliation.

As Kazinform reported, the 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions has opened in the capital of Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem, representatives of Jewish organizations, and a delegation from China. He also presented state awards to participants of the Congress of Religious Leaders.

Furthermore, the President welcomed the appointment of Miguel Ángel Moratinos to his new role as the UN Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia.