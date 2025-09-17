EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh President meets with representatives of Jewish organizations

    15:19, 17 September 2025

    President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with representatives of several Jewish organizations on the sidelines of the VIII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    President meets with Jewish organizations
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Kalman Ber, Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi of Israel, David Yosef, Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Israel, and Malcolm Hoenlein, Executive Vice Chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

    The President emphasized that their participation in the forum demonstrates a commitment to strengthening cultural and spiritual ties between the countries.

    President meets with Jewish organizations
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that major world religions, among which Judaism holds an important place, coexist peacefully in Kazakhstan. The Kazakh President underlined that the Jewish community is an integral part of society, making a significant contribution to strengthening and developing the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan.

    President Tokayev expressed his confidence that the leaders of the Ashkenazi and Sephardic rabbinates will continue actively participating in interfaith dialogue for the sake of promoting universal human values.

    Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of preserving interfaith, interethnic tolerance and mutual respect.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Religion Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions Akorda Presidential Residence
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All