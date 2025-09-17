Kazakh President meets with representatives of Jewish organizations

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Kalman Ber, Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi of Israel, David Yosef, Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Israel, and Malcolm Hoenlein, Executive Vice Chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

The President emphasized that their participation in the forum demonstrates a commitment to strengthening cultural and spiritual ties between the countries.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that major world religions, among which Judaism holds an important place, coexist peacefully in Kazakhstan. The Kazakh President underlined that the Jewish community is an integral part of society, making a significant contribution to strengthening and developing the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan.

President Tokayev expressed his confidence that the leaders of the Ashkenazi and Sephardic rabbinates will continue actively participating in interfaith dialogue for the sake of promoting universal human values.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of preserving interfaith, interethnic tolerance and mutual respect.