Head of State meets Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem

The President noted that the Patriarch's inspiring messages and meaningful proposals made a significant contribution to enhancing the role of the interreligious forum.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that in the modern world religion plays a fundamental role, while spiritual leaders bear a profound responsibility for fostering peace and advancing the culture of interreligious communication.

The Head of State said that Orthodoxy holds an important place in Kazakhstan’s spiritual life, and pointed out its value for educational, peacekeeping and public mission.

The capital of Kazakhstan is hosting today the 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

Earlier, the Kazakh President met Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, the representatives of Jewish organizations. The President also handed over state awards to the religious leaders.