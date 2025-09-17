Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presents state awards to religious leaders

The event also featured presenting the Astana International Prize for Contribution to Interfaith Dialogue, the Congress Honorary Medal, and the Goodwill Ambassador Insignia.

Li Guangfu, Chairman of the World Taoist Federation (China), and Samir Shantilal Somaiya, President of Somaiya Vidyavihar University (India), were honored with the Order of Dostyk, 2nd Degree.

Photo credit: Akorda

Mohammad Mehdi Imanipur, President of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran, was presented with the Shapagat Medal.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Astana International Prize for Contribution to Interfaith Dialogue was awarded to Miguel Ángel Moratinos, UN Under-Secretary-General, High Representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations, United Nations Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia.

The Honorary Medal of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions was awarded to:

- Nazir Mohammed Ayad, Grand Mufti of the Arab Republic of Egypt

- Kamil Samigullin, Chairman of the Muslim Spiritual Directorate of the Republic of Tatarstan

- Saidmukarram Abdukodirzoda, Chairman of the Council of Ulema of the Republic of Tajikistan

- George Jacob Kuvakad, Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue of the Holy See

- Veniamin (Vitali Tupeko), Metropolitan of Minsk and Zaslavl, Patriarchal Exarch of All Belarus

- Kalman Ber, Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi of Israel

- David Yosef, Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Israel

- David Rutstein, Secretary General of the Bahá’í International Community

- Phallop Thaiarry, President of World Fellowship of Buddhists

- Salim Mohammed Al-Malik, Director General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization

- Sultan Rayev, Secretary General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture

- Mohammed Elsanousi, Executive Director of the Network for Religious and Traditional Peacemakers

- Mark Barry Levin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of the National Coalition Supporting Eurasian Jewry

- Nihal Saad, Director of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations

- Shlomo Menachem Kook, Representative of the Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi of Israel.

The Goodwill Ambassador insignia were presented to:

- Mohammed Zia-ul-Haq, Director General of the Islamic Research Institute at the International Islamic University, Islamabad

- Afra Al-Sabri, Director-General of the UAE Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence

- Michael Hübner, Secretary General of the Evangelical Lutheran Union of Martin Luther

- Bulat Sarsenbayev, Commissioner for the Promotion of the Goals and Objectives of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of preserving interfaith, interethnic tolerance and mutual respect.