Kazakh President hails Moratinos on new UN role

The President opened the meeting by welcoming the appointment of Miguel Ángel Moratinos to his new role as the UN Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan places great importance on its cooperation with the UN Alliance of Civilizations, a key platform for promoting mutual understanding and respect between cultures, civilizations, and religions.

The President highly appreciated the Alliance's consistent support and efforts in conducting the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, as well as in co-organizing with the Kazakh side a special session on the protection of religious sites under the forum's auspices.

In turn, the High Representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations highlighted the significance of the reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan and expressed his hope that the Congress's outcomes will contribute to strengthening peace, reconciliation, and interfaith dialogue.

Concluding the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Miguel Ángel Moratinos on being awarded the Astana International Prize for Contribution to Interfaith Dialogue.

As Kazinform reported, the 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions has opened in the capital of Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem, representatives of Jewish organizations, and a delegation from China. He also presented state awards to participants of the Congress of Religious Leaders.