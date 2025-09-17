Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow meet in Astana

The President emphasized that the meeting marks another important step toward deepening cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia.

“First of all, I would like to express my sincere gratitude for your decision to be here with us during the Congress,” he said. "Your participation is, as a matter of fact, pivotal in terms of the desired success of this Forum. We have sincere respect for you. You know that Kazakhstan and Russia are strategic partners, allies."

Patriarch Kirill thanked President Tokayev for the warm welcome and stated that the mission of the Russian Orthodox Church has always been connected to strengthening peace and mutual understanding among people.

"Visiting your blessed country has always filled me with a heightened level of positive emotions," the head of the Moscow Patriarchate said. "Kazakhstan is a friendly country. We have truly lived together for centuries. Our states are now separate, but this does not prevent us from maintaining the bonds of friendship, mutual support, and cooperation."

To conclude the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded Patriarch Kirill with the Altyn Qyran Order for his contribution to strengthening spiritual ties between the two peoples and as a sign of special respect.

