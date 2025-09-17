8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions opens in Astana

More than 100 participants from 60 countries are taking part, including spiritual leaders of major world religions, representatives of international organizations, experts, political scientists, and public figures.

The program includes a series of sectional meetings on key issues.

On September 17, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will chair the plenary session.

On September 18, participants will discuss the role of religions in uniting humanity in the 21st century, the importance of spiritual values in the age of artificial intelligence, the contribution of religious institutions to sustainable development, and their peacebuilding potential in countering extremism.

One of the key events will be a special session on the protection of religious sites, organized with the support of the UN Alliance of Civilizations. The session will focus on global challenges related to threats against temples, sacred places, and sites of spiritual and cultural heritage. Leading religious figures, diplomats, representatives of civil society, and international organizations are expected to take part.

The agenda also features the 2nd Forum of Young Religious Leaders titled "Youth for Peaceful Coexistence: Synergy for the Future" and an expert roundtable on "Intercultural and Interreligious Dialogue Today."

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that next Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions will convene in Kazakh capital in 2028.