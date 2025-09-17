President Tokayev meets Chairman of UAE General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana.

Welcoming the guest, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his gratitude for the participation in the Congress.

The sides exchanged views on the issues of spiritual situation in the world and highlighted the importance of interfaith dialogue development.

The parties pointed out the significance of joint efforts aimed at strengthening mutual understanding and harmony among various confessions.

The capital of Kazakhstan is hosting today the 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

Earlier, the Kazakh President met Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, the representatives of Jewish organizations. and Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade.

The President handed over state awards to the religious leaders.

The Kazakh President also welcomed the appointment of Miguel Ángel Moratinos to his new role as the UN Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia.