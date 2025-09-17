Head of State receives Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan share common stance on the promotion of interreligious dialogue and strengthening trust among nations and states.

The Head of State expressed confidence that the common aspiration to foster interreligious mutual understanding and interaction will provide a solid foundation for a long-term partnership between the two countries.

Photo credit: Akorda

The capital of Kazakhstan is hosting today the 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

Earlier, the Kazakh President met Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, the representatives of Jewish organizations. The President also handed over state awards to the religious leaders. The Kazakh President also welcomed the appointment of Miguel Ángel Moratinos to his new role as the UN Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia.