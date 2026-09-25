President Tokayev meets Chairman of Sunwah Group Cai Guansheng in Almaty

The Head of State highly praised Cai Guansheng’s contribution to organizing the Kazakhstan - China Investment Forum in Almaty, which brought together more than 500 representatives of the business community, including nearly 300 Chinese entrepreneurs

The President emphasized the importance of turning the Forum into a permanent platform for establishing direct ties among government agencies, financial institutions and business communities of the two countries. According to the Head of State, the key priority is to implement the agreements reached, expand investment cooperation, and establish new joint production facilities.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed considering the Hong Kong Chinese General Chamber of Commerce as one of the forum’s key institutional partners, noting the significant potential for further development of business ties between the two countries.

The Head of State emphasized that Kazakhstan views cooperation with Hong Kong as an important component of its multifaceted relations with China.

Photo credit: Akorda

For his part, Cai Guansheng supported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiative to hold an annual Kazakh-Chinese investment forum in Almaty and expressed his willingness to assist in organizing the event. He noted that Chinese businesses have full confidence in Kazakhstan’s investment prospects and intend to explore new areas of cooperation. Promising sectors for cooperation include artificial intelligence, digital technologies, financial infrastructure, industrial cooperation, and participation in the development of Alatau City.

Earlier, it was reported that President Tokayev participated in the Kazakhstan-China Investment Forum in Almaty.

The President proposed holding the Kazakhstan-China Investment Forum annually, positioning it as a permanent platform for direct engagement between the business communities of the two countries.

As part of the forum, the Head of State initiated a new Kazakhstan-China program, “Common History Destiny. Designed and Made in Both China and Kazakhstan."

It was also reported that Kazakhstan and China signed 10 agreements on new projects during the forum.

On the sidelines of the Kazakhstan-China Investment Forum in Almaty, President Tokayev launched, via a video conference, the construction of a corn deep processing plant in the Zhambyl region.