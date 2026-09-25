Kazakhstan–China Investment Forum in Almaty to be held annually

He stressed that the development of several initiatives requires corresponding financial architecture.

He highlighted the role of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) and pointed to significant potential for cooperation with Hong Kong, one of the world's leading financial hubs.

The President noted that in early September, Kazakhstan’s sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna became the first issuer from Central Asia and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to enter China’s interbank market, placing panda bonds worth more than 3 billion yuan (450 million US dollars).

He emphasized Kazakhstan plans to make the whole investment cycle transparent and technology-driven.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also welcomed the signing of an agreement to establish a Kazakh-Chinese investment fund under the national investment promotion company Kazakh Invest, describing it as an important step in this direction.

Further, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed holding the Kazakhstan-China Investment Forum annually under the title Almaty Investment Dialogue: Kazakhstan-China, positioning it as a permanent platform for direct engagement between the business communities of the two countries.

The President said a number of practical agreements had been reached at the forum and expressed confidence that they would contribute not only to the development of Kazakhstan and China but also to the sustainable growth of the broader Eurasian region.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed launching a new Kazakhstan-China program, “Common History Destiny. Designed and Made in Both China and Kazakhstan,” as part of efforts to deepen industrial cooperation between the two countries.