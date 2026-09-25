Kazakhstan and China aim to increase trade up to USD 100 bln, Tokayev

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized eternal comprehensive strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China is built on the spirit of good neighborliness and mutual trust.

He said under the leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping, relations between the two nations were elevated to a high level. He noted that bilateral trade nearly reached a record 50 billion US dollars last year.

The President said China remains Kazakhstan's largest trading partner and one of its biggest investors, with total Chinese investment in Kazakhstan exceeding 29 billion US dollars. More than 9,000 companies with Chinese participation currently operate in the country, accounting for nearly one in seven foreign-registered businesses.

He said the governments of Kazakhstan and China are working to increase bilateral trade to 100 billion US dollars.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also highlighted expanding cooperation in industry, digitalization, smart cities, satellite technologies, agriculture, healthcare, and education. He also pointed to the ratification of the bilateral investment protection agreement and the visa-free regime as key factors supporting business ties.

According to the President, Kazakhstan has created favorable conditions for attracting large-scale investment and implementing major projects, while recent constitutional changes have strengthened the legal foundation for the country's investment climate.

It was earlier reported, Kazakhstan-China Forum participants pay tribute to the military died on Caspian Sea.