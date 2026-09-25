Tokayev proposes new Kazakhstan-China joint production program

Addressing the Kazakhstan–China Investment Forum in Almaty, Tokayev highlighted the growing industrial cooperation between the two countries, with a portfolio of 260 major joint projects worth more than $62 billion.

The President said Chinese companies are helping develop an automotive cluster in Almaty and silicon production in Karaganda region, while also participating in projects spanning metallurgy, oil and gas chemistry, and energy storage. The two countries are also launching their first joint projects to optimize and restore low-productivity oil wells.

In Aktobe region, Kazakhstan and China’s Jinyi Holding Group are piloting a special industrial zone designed to operate in line with international standards. Cooperation is also expanding in agriculture, with Lihua, Fufeng, and Dalian Hesheng Holdings developing major projects focused on a vertically integrated cotton and textile cluster, as well as the deep processing of corn and grain.

Tokayev said the projects lay the groundwork for moving beyond individual investment initiatives toward integrated production ecosystems, with joint access to markets across Central Asia, the Eurasian Economic Union, the South Caucasus, and Europe. He instructed the Government to work with Chinese partners to identify promising projects and move quickly to implement them under the proposed program.

The President also identified cooperation in the mining and metallurgical sector as another priority, pointing to Kazakhstan’s significant reserves of uranium, copper, gold, coal, critical minerals, and rare earth metals.

The Head of State also highlighted digitalization as a key priority, stressing Kazakhstan’s readiness to work with leading technology centers worldwide.

He noted that Kazakhstan this year became a founding member of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization, an initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Kazakhstan is also interested in technology transfer and the establishment of joint engineering and research centers.

Tokayev added that Kazakhstan plans to open its first Kazakh-Chinese school of artificial intelligence in Astana. He also pointed to Alatau City as a major example of technological cooperation between the two countries, with the project intended to become a major hub for business activity linking China, Central Asia, and Europe.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan and China aim to increase bilateral trade to $100 billion.