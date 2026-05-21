President Tokayev awards Turkistan volunteers and workers for OTS Summit success

"By Presidential Decree, a group of citizens has been awarded state honours for their significant contribution to the successful organization of the OTS Informal Summit in Turkistan. Municipal utility workers, employees of regional government institutions, and volunteers have been decorated with orders and medals," the Akorda statement reads.

As previously reported, Turkistan hosted the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on May 15. The main topics were artificial intelligence, digital development, and strengthening regional cooperation.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan emphasized the important role of the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi as a symbol of the spiritual unity of the Turkic world.

President Tokayev announced the establishment of a Center of Turkic Civilization in Turkistan.

He also stated that Kazakhstan does not support the idea of turning the Organization of Turkic States into a military alliance or a geopolitical project.

At the summit, the Head of State proposed that Turkic countries launch joint space projects and create a joint tech hub.