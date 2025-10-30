Parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan: Candidate nomination nears completion

According to the CEC, applications from citizens intending to join the election race scheduled for November 30, 2025, will be accepted until 6:00 pm on October 30.

Candidates must submit a full package of documents by November 2. Registration will take place until November 9, and the election campaign will begin on November 10.

For Kyrgyz citizens living abroad, 97 overseas polling stations will operate in 34 countries. In Kazakhstan, voting will be available at the Kyrgyz Embassy in Astana, the Consulate General in Almaty, and polling stations in Atyrau and Karaganda.

Today, October 30, all polling stations across the country are testing a new voting system, which was previously trialed on October 10 and 20.

Earlier, it was reported that the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan had accredited 29 international parliamentary election observers.

Kyrk Uuz political party dropped out of the snap parliamentary race.

On September 25, 2025 the Jogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan approved the self-dissolution of the Parliament.

On September 30, President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree to hold snap parliamentary elections on November 30.

As of October 1, 2025, the number of voters in Kyrgyzstan made 4 million 287 thousand.

The number of polling stations abroad is set to reach 100. In Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz citizens will be able to cast their votes at seven polling stations in Astana, Almaty (2 polling stations), Atyrau, Karaganda, Shymkent, and Taraz.