Kazakhstan sweeps 56 medals at Islamic Solidarity Games

Photo credit: Nurgali Zhumagazy and Turar Kazangapov/the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan won three gold medals each in swimming, weightlifting, and jiu-jitsu. The country also claimed two golds in table tennis, and one gold medal each in judo, Muaythai, fencing, and karate.

Photo credit: Nurgali Zhumagazy and Turar Kazangapov/the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Photo credit: Nurgali Zhumagazy and Turar Kazangapov/the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakh athletes also succeeded in team sports, with the women’s handball team reaching the final and finishing in second place.

Türkiye topped the medal table with 72 gold, 44 silver, and 39 bronze medals. Uzbekistan finished second with 29 gold, 35 silver, and 32 bronze medals, while Iran rounded out the top three with 29 gold, 19 silver, and 33 bronze.

Kazakhstan was represented by 100 athletes in 15 sports.

Photo credit: Nurgali Zhumagazy and Turar Kazangapov/the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Photo credit: Nurgali Zhumagazy and Turar Kazangapov/the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Marian Zhuravleva (-70 kg) and Zhiger Almatay (-77 kg) have won gold, Azhar Salykova (-63 kg) and Rizabek Aitmukhan have taken silver, and Mansur Khabibulla (-62 kg) has earned bronze in jiu-jitsu at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh.