ISG 2025: Kazakh wrestler Rizabek Aitmukhan bags silver
09:32, 22 November 2025
Kazakh freestyle wrestler Rizabek Aitmukhan claimed the silver medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
He finished second in the under-97 kg weight category, losing in the final to Amirali Azarpira of Iran.
Aitmukhan was defeated 5-0 in the decisive match, securing the silver for Kazakhstan.
Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Marian Zhuravleva (-70 kg) and Zhiger Almatay (-77 kg) have won gold, Azhar Salykova (-63 kg) has taken silver, and Mansur Khabibulla (-62 kg) has earned bronze in jiu-jitsu at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh.