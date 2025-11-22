ISG 2025: Kazakh wrestler Rizabek Aitmukhan bags silver

He finished second in the under-97 kg weight category, losing in the final to Amirali Azarpira of Iran.

Aitmukhan was defeated 5-0 in the decisive match, securing the silver for Kazakhstan.

Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Marian Zhuravleva (-70 kg) and Zhiger Almatay (-77 kg) have won gold, Azhar Salykova (-63 kg) has taken silver, and Mansur Khabibulla (-62 kg) has earned bronze in jiu-jitsu at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh.