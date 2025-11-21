EN
    Azhar Salykova of Kazakhstan wins silver at Islamic Solidarity Games

    15:27, 21 November 2025

    Kazakhstan’s jiu-jitsu athlete Azhar Salykova (-63 kg) claimed the silver medal at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Qazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    The tournament in this category was held in a round-robin format, with Salykova first losing to Shamma Alkalbani of the UAE before defeating Fadia Omrani of Algeria.

    Thus, Salykova secured second place.

    Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported, Marian Zhuravleva (-70kg) has claimed the gold medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh.

    Sport Kazakhstan Saudi Arabia
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
