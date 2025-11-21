Azhar Salykova of Kazakhstan wins silver at Islamic Solidarity Games
15:27, 21 November 2025
Kazakhstan’s jiu-jitsu athlete Azhar Salykova (-63 kg) claimed the silver medal at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Qazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
The tournament in this category was held in a round-robin format, with Salykova first losing to Shamma Alkalbani of the UAE before defeating Fadia Omrani of Algeria.
Thus, Salykova secured second place.
Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported, Marian Zhuravleva (-70kg) has claimed the gold medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh.