Mansur Khabibulla hauls bronze at Islamic Solidarity Games in Saudi Arabia
15:46, 21 November 2025
Kazakh jiu-jitsu athlete Mansur Khabibulla won a bronze medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Qazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
In the bout for third place, Khabibulla (-62 kg) faced Algeria’s Bessaoud Abdelmalek. The Kazakh athlete prevailed in the bout, earning the bronze medal at the Games.
Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported, Azhar Salykova (-63 kg) has claimed the silver medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh.