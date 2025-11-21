EN
    Mansur Khabibulla hauls bronze at Islamic Solidarity Games in Saudi Arabia

    15:46, 21 November 2025

    Kazakh jiu-jitsu athlete Mansur Khabibulla won a bronze medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Qazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    In the bout for third place, Khabibulla (-62 kg) faced Algeria’s Bessaoud Abdelmalek. The Kazakh athlete prevailed in the bout, earning the bronze medal at the Games.

    Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported, Azhar Salykova (-63 kg) has claimed the silver medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh.

