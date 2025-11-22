Kazakhstan's women’s handball team pockets silver at ISG 2025
07:37, 22 November 2025
Team Kazakhstan secured the silver medal in the women’s handball final at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan faced Türkiye in a tense and hard-fought championship match.
The game was competitive throughout, but Türkiye managed to secure a narrow victory.
The Turkish team won 34:31, leaving Kazakhstan with the silver medal.
