Zhiger Almatay of Kazakhstan grabs gold at Islamic Solidarity Games

He secured the gold in the under-77 kg category by defeating Mahdi Alawlaqi of the UAE in the final.

Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Marian Zhuravleva (-70 kg) has won gold, Azhar Salykova (-63 kg) has taken silver, and Mansur Khabibulla (-62 kg) has earned bronze in jiu-jitsu at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh.