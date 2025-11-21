EN
    Zhiger Almatay of Kazakhstan grabs gold at Islamic Solidarity Games

    22:10, 21 November 2025

    Zhiger Almatay of Kazakhstan's jiu-jitsu team claimed the gold medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Qazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    He secured the gold in the under-77 kg category by defeating Mahdi Alawlaqi of the UAE in the final.

    Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Marian Zhuravleva (-70 kg) has won gold, Azhar Salykova (-63 kg) has taken silver, and Mansur Khabibulla (-62 kg) has earned bronze in jiu-jitsu at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh.

     

    Nariman Mergalym
