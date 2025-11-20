Marian Zhuravleva hauls gold at Islamic Solidarity Games
16:42, 20 November 2025
Kazakhstan’s jiu-jitsu athlete Marian Zhuravleva (-70kg) claimed the gold medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The tournament in this category was held in a round-robin format, and Zhuravleva won all three of her matches.
She defeated Yasmine Arbib of Morocco, Dania Obaid of Palestine, and Hasti Hamoodi of Iran.
