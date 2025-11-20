Marian Zhuravleva hauls gold at Islamic Solidarity Games

The tournament in this category was held in a round-robin format, and Zhuravleva won all three of her matches.

She defeated Yasmine Arbib of Morocco, Dania Obaid of Palestine, and Hasti Hamoodi of Iran.

Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported, Kazakhstan's Sofiya Aktayeva and Zeinep Bayanova won two medals at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.