    Marian Zhuravleva hauls gold at Islamic Solidarity Games

    16:42, 20 November 2025

    Kazakhstan’s jiu-jitsu athlete Marian Zhuravleva (-70kg) claimed the gold medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Marian Zhuravleva hauls gold at Islamic Solidarity Games
    Photo credit: Nurgali Zhumagazy/The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    The tournament in this category was held in a round-robin format, and Zhuravleva won all three of her matches.

    She defeated Yasmine Arbib of Morocco, Dania Obaid of Palestine, and Hasti Hamoodi of Iran.

    Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported, Kazakhstan's Sofiya Aktayeva and Zeinep Bayanova won two medals at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

