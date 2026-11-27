Kazakhstan showcased achievements in six core areas: Tech Nation, Startup City, GovTech, Aitu, AI in Transport, and FinTech.

Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev briefed the two heads of state on Kazakhstan's achievements in tech entrepreneurship, startup growth, and building a national AI ecosystem.

Photo: Ministry of AI and Digital Development

AI talent development

Training AI specialists was a central pillar of the display.

The presidents were shown an AI training pipeline from school classes to retraining for civil servants and business staff.

The effort centers on the national AI-Sana program, which brings together AI education initiatives.

Photo: Ministry of AI and Digital Development

Presentations also highlighted the ALFA platform, the TUMO Astana and Tomorrow School education projects, and QAIRU, Central Asia's first AI university.

Startups and tech ecosystem

Under the Startup City track, officials showcased Kazakhstan's tech ecosystem linking human capital development, startup support, and international talent attraction.

In particular, ML School Kazakhstan trains machine learning specialists in partnership with Yandex Qazaqstan.

Photo: Ministry of AI and Digital Development

The ecosystem also includes alem.ai International Center for Artificial Intelligence, which connects specialists, startups, research centers, and corporations.

Digitizing public administration

Kazakhstan ranks 16th out of 194 countries in the United Nations E-Government Development Index (UN EGDI) and is in the World Bank's top A group.

First Vice Minister of AI and Digital Development Rostislav Konyashkin demonstrated digital tools used in Kazakhstan's public administration.

Photo: Ministry of AI and Digital Development

These include the national QazTech platform, the Aitu GovWorkspace digital workplace with built-in AI tools, and the eGov GPT assistant for conversational access to public services. It currently offers 55 services.

Some 15 million people use the eGov Mobile app, and 90% of public services are available online. Through eGov Business, entrepreneurs can access services and sign documents with a QR code.

Aitu digital platform

A separate booth featured Kazakhstan's Aitu platform, which combines messaging, government and business services, and AI features.

The platform has more than 7 million registered accounts. Its functions include AI assistants, automatic Kazakh-to-Russian message translation, money transfers, payments, and legally binding document signing.

AI in finance and transport

In the FinTech track, officials presented the IRIS AI assistant, designed to provide analytical support for monetary policy decisions.

Photo: Ministry of AI and Digital Development

The capabilities of the National Anti-Fraud Center, which uses AI to detect and prevent financial fraud, were also demonstrated to the heads of state.

According to the National Bank of Kazakhstan, those measures helped drive a 26.2% drop in online fraud — the first decline in five years.

Exhibitors also presented a project on digital transformation in the transport sector.

Meeting with youth

On the sidelines of the conference, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin met with schoolchildren and university students, including winners of international AI olympiads.

The Kazakh President congratulated the young participants on presenting their work at an international forum and highlighted the role of such events in unlocking youth potential.

In an interactive session, participants discussed AI applications in science, education, medicine, the economy, and the arts. They also asked the two presidents questions.

As written earlier, at the international AI Journey 2026 conference in Moscow, the Head of State noted that comprehensive digitalisation and the introduction of artificial intelligence are particularly close to him, as they have been declared a priority of our reform agenda.

The Head of State highlighted Kazakhstan’s well-developed system of electronic financial services, noting that last year exports of domestic IT services exceeded$1 billion.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out that the technological transformation is taking place against a backdrop of geopolitical tension and a lack of trust among states.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin reviewed Kazakhstan and Russia’s AI developments in Moscow.