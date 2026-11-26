President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s working visit to the Russian Federation continued with participation in events held as part of the AI Journey 2026 International Conference.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin toured exhibition stands showcasing the latest achievements of Kazakhstan and Russia in artificial intelligence.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kazakhstan’s demonstration zone featured six key areas: Technological Nation, Startup City, GovTech, Aitu, AI in Transport, and FinTech.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

The Russian exhibition area showcased the application of digital technologies in education, healthcare, urban planning, judicial proceedings, the oil industry, and other sectors.

The heads of relevant government agencies of the two countries presented priority projects involving the application of artificial intelligence.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

AI Journey (A Journey into the World of Artificial Intelligence) is an annual international conference dedicated to the advancement of artificial intelligence technologies worldwide.

Held since 2016, the event has evolved into one of the leading global platforms in the field of artificial intelligence.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin.