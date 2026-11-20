The country became the first in Central Asia to reach this ranking level, joining a group of 21 countries with the world's most advanced digital government systems, including South Korea, Denmark, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Estonia and the United States. In 2026, Kazakhstan, Ireland and Poland were the only countries to enter the very high ranking class for the first time.

Kazakhstan's index score increased from 0.9009 in 2024 to 0.9363 in 2026, significantly exceeding the global average of 0.6675. During this period, the country moved ahead of Sweden, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, Austria and Japan.

Kazakhstan also maintained its leading position among CIS and Central Asian countries. Over the past two years, the gap between Kazakhstan and Estonia, widely recognized as a global leader in e-government, has narrowed fourfold. In the global ranking, Uzbekistan placed 32nd, Azerbaijan 38th and Russia 50th.

The UN report highlighted improvements across several key areas, particularly telecommunications infrastructure, digital literacy and education. Kazakhstan advanced from 41st to 13th place globally in mobile connectivity and internet accessibility, while its education and skills ranking improved from approximately 42nd to 28th place.

The report also recognized Kazakhstan's eGov.kz platform and eGov Mobile application as examples of an integrated digital government system. The international artificial intelligence center alem.ai was highlighted as a hub for education, research, startups and practical AI development.

According to the government, these achievements reflect the implementation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's initiative to transform Kazakhstan into a fully digital country within three years and his decision to designate 2026 as the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence.

As part of this transformation, Kazakhstan has introduced a new-generation eGov platform, expanded the digitalization of public services and integrated government databases to reduce paperwork for citizens and businesses. AI-powered service centers are also being developed to improve access to public services.

Currently, more than 90% of public services in Kazakhstan are available online. The eGov.kz portal has over 16.4 million registered users. Between January and October 2026, more than 51 million public services were delivered through the platform, with nearly two-thirds accessed via smartphones.

Kazakhstan has also strengthened its legal and technological foundations for digital development through the adoption of a Digital Code and legislation on artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, the country's supercomputer has entered the world's top 100 most powerful computing systems, according to the TOP500 ranking.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev said the improved international ranking was the result of consistent government policy rather than individual projects.

He added that the focus on artificial intelligence had proved effective, as it helps reduce bureaucratic procedures and allows people to devote more time to strategic and creative tasks.

Madiyev also noted that, according to the UN report, Central Asia had entered the group of leading regions in digital development for the first time, largely due to Kazakhstan's progress.

"Our next objective is to build a government that reaches out to people before they even think to ask for its assistance," he said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan planed to expand eGov GPT coverage to 70% of government services.