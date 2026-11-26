“Favorable conditions have been created for technology entrepreneurship. Last year, exports of domestic IT services exceeded 1 billion dollars. The Astana Hub technology park, which supports startups and tech companies, is operating successfully. Since 2019, the combined revenue of its participants has reached 7 billion dollars. Astana Hub is now home to 2,700 startups and companies. The first ‘unicorn’ has emerged, and other companies are now following in its footsteps. This ‘unicorn’ is called Higgsfield, and within just one year it has ‘raised’, as they say, 10 billion dollars. The company’s capitalization keeps growing, and it was founded by just two people, two talented young men from Kazakhstan. I have set out and formulated the task of building a ‘people’s digital economy’, in which the Internet will serve people who wish to earn a legitimate income. In other words, the Internet should be a space for creativity and productive work, not a ‘trash bin’, as it is often called.” Concrete measures are being taken to ensure digital employment for citizens,” the Head of State continued.

According to the President, great attention is being paid to training specialists for the digital economy of the future. Under the AI-Sana program, more than 100,000 students are acquiring practical skills in applying artificial intelligence.

“We fully understand that infrastructure and trained personnel alone do not guarantee a technological breakthrough. It is essential to have our homegrown technological solutions and, most importantly, to be able to implement them into real economy. That is why, at the Digital Bridge forum recently held in Astana, I proposed the AI Challenge initiative, which aims to bring together enterprises and developers to solve specific production problems. I hope this approach will also be in demand in our partnership with Russia,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

At the international AI Journey 2026 conference in Moscow, the Head of State noted that comprehensive digitalisation and the introduction of artificial intelligence are particularly close to him, as they have been declared a priority of our reform agenda.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out that the technological transformation is taking place against a backdrop of geopolitical tension and a lack of trust among states.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin reviewed Kazakhstan and Russia’s AI developments in Moscow.