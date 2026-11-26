“We can speak of the emergence of a fundamentally new geotechnological map of the world, in which access to advanced developments, computing power and qualified personnel is becoming a decisive factor in states’ competitiveness and security. Attempts to restrict international scientific interaction and to concentrate critical technologies in the hands of a narrow circle of players of this process risk exacerbating global technological inequality. We consider it extremely important to prevent the emergence of new dividing lines and to ensure appropriate conditions for mutually beneficial scientific and technological cooperation,” the Head of State said.

The President stated that Kazakhstan has set as its strategic goal the transformation of the country into a fully-fledged digital state within a relatively short period of time.

“This year has been declared the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence. The Digital Qazaqstan National Strategy has been approved, and the Law “On Artificial Intelligence” and the Digital Code have been adopted. Thus, the necessary legal and institutional framework has been established for the dynamic development of the new digital economy. Most importantly, this large-scale project has the support of our community because it brings tangible benefits to citizens and businesses. More than 90 percent of public services have become available online. Almost two-thirds of citizens, 13 million users – are registered in the eGov Mobile app. According to a UN study published a week ago, Kazakhstan ranked 16th in the global E-Government Development Index, rising 8 places in just two years,” the President said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the AI Journey 2026 international conference in Moscow.