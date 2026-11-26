The Head of State congratulated the young participants, winners of international olympiads in artificial intelligence, on the opportunity to take part in such a unique forum. According to him, this is a tremendous chance in life to prove themselves and present themselves to the whole world, including heads of state.

“The responsibility of the older generation is to create conditions for the professional growth of talented young people. In essence, this task is of national importance. We will do our utmost to ensure that you acquire the relevant knowledge without any obstacles and contribute to the economic development and security of our countries in this very complex world,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The President of Kazakhstan emphasized that the development of artificial intelligence is an irreversible process that will have a significant impact on the development of the world.

“For me, as President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, both digitalization and artificial intelligence are a priority strategic task. As you well know, this year was declared the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence precisely for this purpose. This does not mean that we will stop our work next year. Rather, it means that this year we made a rapid start on this path. The relevant laws and regulations have been adopted, establishing the legal and regulatory framework for the development of artificial intelligence. And this is not the end of the journey. I understand that the rapid development of artificial intelligence creates new tasks for the Government. We will work for the sake of the future of young people, for the future of those who have not yet crossed the age of twenty, or who have only just reached that age. You have your whole lives ahead of you to build a new world. Addressing those who have come from Kazakhstan, I would encourage you to work together with your Russian friends, partners and colleagues, and to move forward jointly, hand in hand, along the path of progress,” the President said in his address to the young participants.

Photo credit: Akorda

The meeting then continued in an interactive question-and-answer format. Schoolchildren and students had the opportunity not only to answer the presidents’ questions, but also to express their views and ask their own questions on the application of AI technologies in science, education, medicine, the economy and the arts.

Photo credit: Akorda

In conclusion, the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia wished the participants of the discussion an inexhaustible interest in knowledge and new achievements.

The meeting was attended by young talents from Kazakhstan, Russia and India.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined priority areas for high-tech cooperation with Russia, including nuclear energy, transport and logistics, science, higher education and artificial intelligence, and called for expanding joint initiatives to achieve tangible results.