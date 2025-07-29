EN
    Kazakh, Turkish leaders hold talks in Ankara

    20:24, 29 July 2025

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held negotiations in Ankara, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The two leaders had an in-depth discussion of the prospects for further development of the Kazakh-Turkish strategic partnership.

    Special attention was given to the issues of strengthening trade-economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian cooperation.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked his Turkish counterpart for a warm welcome.

    For his part, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed readiness to bring the two countries’ relations to a new level.

    Recall that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Türkiye for an official visit. At the Ankara Esenboga Airport, he was welcomed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. In honor of the Kazakh President, the Guard of Honor lined up at the aircraft steps.

    The two presidents held brief conversation at the airport.

    On Tuesday, the Kazakh President commenced his official trip to Türkiye with a visit to the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder and first President of the Turkish Republic. He also met CEO of YDA Holding Hüseyin Arslan, Chairman of the Board of S Sistem Lojistik Hüseyin Barlin and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Orzax Group Selman Alimoğlu.

    The presidents of Kazakhstan and Türkiye are expected to hold talks today to discuss further strengthening of the Kazakh-Turkish extended strategic partnership. It is expected that the presidents will also hold the fifth meeting of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC)

    Türkiye Kazakhstan and Turkey Politics President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
