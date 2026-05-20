Kazakh and Kenyan presidents hold media briefing after landmark talks

"Kenya is one of Kazakhstan's largest and most reliable trading partners on the African continent. We intend to continue strengthening cooperation between our countries. In recent years, the Republic of Kenya has embarked on a broad path of development. This country, considered the pearl of East Africa, has achieved significant success in finance, agriculture, transport and logistics, and other sectors. Nairobi is recognized as a vital hub of international diplomacy, hosting several United Nations bodies that operate effectively.

On the whole, Kenya's authority on the world stage is steadily growing. This is the result of the balanced policies and foresight of Kenyan leader Ruto. Last year, we opened our Embassy in Nairobi. This decision reflects Kazakhstan's sincere friendship toward your nation. It is our sixth diplomatic mission on the African continent. Our country prioritizes strengthening ties with African states," the President of Kazakhstan said.