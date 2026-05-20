Kazakh and Kenyan presidents hold media briefing after landmark talks
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that the first historic visit of his Kenyan counterpart, William Ruto, to Kazakhstan will elevate bilateral cooperation to a new level, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
"Kenya is one of Kazakhstan's largest and most reliable trading partners on the African continent. We intend to continue strengthening cooperation between our countries. In recent years, the Republic of Kenya has embarked on a broad path of development. This country, considered the pearl of East Africa, has achieved significant success in finance, agriculture, transport and logistics, and other sectors. Nairobi is recognized as a vital hub of international diplomacy, hosting several United Nations bodies that operate effectively.
On the whole, Kenya's authority on the world stage is steadily growing. This is the result of the balanced policies and foresight of Kenyan leader Ruto. Last year, we opened our Embassy in Nairobi. This decision reflects Kazakhstan's sincere friendship toward your nation. It is our sixth diplomatic mission on the African continent. Our country prioritizes strengthening ties with African states," the President of Kazakhstan said.
According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the sides held substantive talks on a range of important issues.
"We paid particular attention to expanding trade and economic cooperation. We agreed to implement joint projects in transport, agriculture, industry, as well as information technology and tourism. We also exchanged views on the possibility of launching regular direct flights between our countries.
Kazakhstan is interested in supplying agricultural products, primarily grain and other goods, to the African market. To this end, we discussed the use of the Port of Mombasa. It is one of the largest logistics hubs in East Africa, offering a gateway to eight nations in the region. Various Kenyan goods, including tea and coffee, are already present on Kazakhstan's market. This can be considered a clear sign of the stable trade relations between the two countries. Furthermore, we also discussed delivering Kenyan products through Kazakhstan to Eurasian countries. We declared the need to bring trade and economic cooperation to a whole new level and proposed the creation of a Kazakhstan-Kenya Business Council. This council will facilitate concrete projects and increase mutual trade turnover," the Head of State said.
Previously, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan and Kenya signed documents following the high-level talks in Astana.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded Kenyan President William Ruto the Dostyq Order.
Earlier today, the President of Kenya highlighted the strong potential for expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan.
The Presidents of Kazakhstan and Kenya, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and William Ruto, held talks in a narrow format in Astana.
Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had officially welcomed his Kenyan counterpart, President William Ruto, at the Palace of Independence, who arrived in Astana for a state visit.