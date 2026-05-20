Kazakhstan and Kenya sign documents following high-level talks in Astana

Both sides’ official delegates exchanged the following documents in the presence of the heads of state:

Photo credit: Akorda

1. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Information, Communications and Digital Economy of the Republic of Kenya on cooperation in the field of ICT and e-government;

2. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Roads and Transport of the Republic of Kenya;

3. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife of the Republic of Kenya;

4. Cooperation Agreement between Samruk-Kazyna JSC and the National Mining Corporation (NAMICO);

5. Memorandum of Understanding in the field of Earth remote sensing, development of space systems, and application of space technologies between Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary and the Kenya Space Agency;

6. Memorandum of Understanding between the Astana International Financial Centre and the Nairobi International Financial Centre.

Photo credit: Akorda

During the state visit of the President of Kenya, the following documents were also signed:

1. Memorandum of Cooperation between the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Foreign Service Academy of the Republic of Kenya;

2. Memorandum of Understanding between the Kazakhstan Foreign Trade Chamber and the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry;

3. Memorandum of Understanding between Kazakh Invest and the Kenya Investment Authority;

4. Memorandum of Understanding between the QazTrade Trade Policy Development Center and the Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awards Kenyan President William Ruto the Dostyq Order.

Earlier today, the President of Kenya highlighted the strong potential for expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan.

The Presidents of Kazakhstan and Kenya, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and William Ruto, held talks in a narrow format in Astana.

Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had officially welcomed his Kenyan counterpart President William Ruto at the Palace of Independence, who arrived in Astana for a state visit.