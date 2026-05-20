President of Kenya highlights strong potential for expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan

Your decision, Mr. President, to appoint a resident ambassador in Nairobi highlights the immense value you and your government places on Kenya-Kazakhstan relations. This visit is a strategic move to deepen our partnership, and I am confident there is strong potential for further expanding bilateral trade, said William Ruto during the expanded talks with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Both sides discussed expanding cooperation in trade, agriculture, transport, mining, green energy, IT, e-government, aerospace, finance, and tourism. Additionally, the two leaders identified significant potential to deepen cultural-humanitarian ties through establishing close ties between the higher education institutions of the two countries, mutually supporting tourism initiatives, and exchanging experience in biodiversity conservation.

Earlier, the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Kenya, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and William Ruto, have held talks in a narrow format in Astana.

Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had officially welcomed his Kenyan counterpart President William Ruto at the Palace of Independence, who arrived in Astana for a state visit.