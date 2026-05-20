Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awards Kenyan President William Ruto Dostyq Order

The awarding ceremony took place following the high-level talks, which, according to the Kazakh president, marked an important step toward further deepening Kazakhstan-Kenya relations.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted Kenya as a vital and reliable partner of Kazakhstan on the African continent. Across more than thirty years of diplomatic relations, both nations’ interaction has steadily grown, defined by strong trust, mututal understanding and support.

President Tokayev stressed that both nations' partnership has recently gained significant momentum, driven by ongoing diplomatic engagement and the rollout of practical initiatives. A key milestone in this effort is Kazakhstan's decision to establish its embassy in Nairobi.

The Kazakh leader specifically noted William Ruto's personal contribution to the development of bilateral relations.

Mr. President, your active and personal participation has played an important role in the development of our relations. In Kazakhstan, we consider you a reliable friend and an outstanding statesman of international stature. Your large-scale reforms aimed at Kenya's economic growth, modernization, and the well-being of its people have earned deep respect. Today, Kenya is one of the most dynamically developing and promising countries on the African continent, playing an increasingly prominent role in regional and international affairs. Your wise leadership, principled approach, and unwavering commitment to constructive dialogue have contributed to strengthening unity in Africa, as well as developing meaningful cooperation with partners around the world, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In turn, the president of Kenya thanked the Kazakh leader for awarding him the prestigious state honor.

Photo credit: Akorda

I accept this honor with deep respect, which embodies unity, mutual respect, and solidarity. Both Kenya and Kazakhstan are deeply committed to peace and development. I am assured that this occasion will become a new milestone on strengthening partnership and ties of friendship between our countries, stated William Ruto.

Earlier, the President of Kenya highlighted the strong potential for expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan.

The Presidents of Kazakhstan and Kenya, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and William Ruto, held talks in a narrow format in Astana.

Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had officially welcomed his Kenyan counterpart President William Ruto at the Palace of Independence, who arrived in Astana for a state visit.