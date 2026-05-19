Kenyan President William Ruto arrives in Kazakhstan

Photo source: gov.kz

Prospects for developing trade, economic, cultural, and people-to-people cooperation between the two countries will be discussed tomorrow during talks at the highest level. The two sides are also expected to sign a series of documents.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law ratifying the Memorandum of Understanding between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the International Monetary Fund regarding the Regional Capacity Development Center for the Caucasus, Central Asia, and Mongolia