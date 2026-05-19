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    Kenyan President William Ruto arrives in Kazakhstan

    18:49, 19 May 2026

    President of Kenya William Ruto has arrived in Kazakhstan on a state visit at the invitation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev and Kenyan President William Ruto
    Photo source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Kenyan President William Ruto arrives in Kazakhstan on state visit
    Photo source: gov.kz

    Prospects for developing trade, economic, cultural, and people-to-people cooperation between the two countries will be discussed tomorrow during talks at the highest level. The two sides are also expected to sign a series of documents.

    Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law ratifying the Memorandum of Understanding between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the International Monetary Fund regarding the Regional Capacity Development Center for the Caucasus, Central Asia, and Mongolia

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Akorda Presidential Residence Diplomacy Astana Foreign policy Africa
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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