Kenyan President William Ruto arrives in Kazakhstan
18:49, 19 May 2026
President of Kenya William Ruto has arrived in Kazakhstan on a state visit at the invitation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
Prospects for developing trade, economic, cultural, and people-to-people cooperation between the two countries will be discussed tomorrow during talks at the highest level. The two sides are also expected to sign a series of documents.
Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law ratifying the Memorandum of Understanding between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the International Monetary Fund regarding the Regional Capacity Development Center for the Caucasus, Central Asia, and Mongolia