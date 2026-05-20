Kenyan President Ruto hails Kazakhstan as key logistics hub during narrow-format talks with Tokayev

The Kazakh leader commended William Ruto for his visit and for bringing a large business delegation to Astana.

I consider this a clear testament to your firm commitment to strengthening cooperation between our countries. Kenya is a very important partner for us in Africa. We regard your state as one of the most economically and politically developed on the continent and are sincerely glad of the opportunity to give a new impetus to our multifaceted interaction. I am confident that we have all the opportunities to move forward successfully. Today, we intend to discuss the prospects for bilateral economic and humanitarian cooperation. Nairobi is deservedly recognized as an international hub on the African continent, permanently hosting United Nations system organizations. In this regard, Kazakhstan has made the decision to open our embassy in Nairobi, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Photo credit: Akorda

In turn, the President of Kenya noted that he views Kazakhstan as an important logistics hub for the development of trade and investment.

We are already witnessing growing trade between our nations. For us, Kazakhstan is the gateway to Eurasia - a massive market that holds immense potential for our primary agricultural exports. The agreements we are signing today will provide the necessary legal foundation to unlock new avenues for partnership, said President William Ruto.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had officially welcomed his Kenyan counterpart President William Ruto at the Palace of Independence, who arrived in Astana for a state visit.