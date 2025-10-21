Kassym-Jomart Tokayev bids farewell to Ilham Aliyev at Astana airport

As previously reported, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived yesterday in Astana for a state visit. Today, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the President of Azerbaijan at the Akorda Palace.

The presidents discussed trade-economic, investment cooperation during narrow-format talks.

Furthermore, they were briefed about the ongoing systematic efforts by Kazakh and Azerbaijani specialists to develop the Middle Corridor.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev chaired the second meeting of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Supreme Interstate Council.

Later, the leaders issued a joint statement, marking 20 years since the signing of the Agreement on Strategic Partnership and Allied Relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

Following their bilateral talks and the meeting of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Supreme Interstate Council, Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev held a joint media briefing.

Photo credit: Akorda

