Head of State attends Central Asia-Japan Business Forum

Along with the Kazakh President, the event was attended by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The Business Forum featured sessions on the topics of Green Development and Sustainability, Digital Transformation and Interconnectivity, Finance, Human Resources, and Social System Development for Business, as well as meetings between business communities of Central Asia and Japan.

Following the official visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Central Asia-Japan Business Forum, more than 60 documents worth $3.72 billion were signed between Kazakhstan and Japanese business structures.

As previously reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the First Central Asia - Japan Dialogue Summit. The President of Kazakhstan noted that during his visit to Japan, more than 60 bilateral documents, including commercial agreements totaling over $3.7 billion, were signed.

The Head of State welcomed Japan’s decision to join the development of the Aktau Sea Port and expressed interest in Japanese innovations and investments in the energy sector, as well as in Japanese projects in the field of nuclear waste management.

The President also stated that Kazakhstan and Japan had launched the Next-Generation SmartMining Plus project, aimed at digitizing production processes. He proposed holding a “Central Asia - Japan” scientists’ meeting in Astana and raised the problem of the Aral Sea. The Head of State also offered Astana Hub and Alem.ai center as a platform for the Tokyo Initiative. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also proposed to open representative offices of Japanese universities in Kazakhstan. He also outlined key areas of cooperation with Japan in the field of tourism.

Tokyo Declaration was adopted following the First Central Asia - Japan Dialogue Summit.