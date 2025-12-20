Head of State outlines key areas of tourism cooperation with Japan

"Kazakhstan is interested in expanding cooperation with Japan in the field of tourism,” he said.

According to Kassym-Jomart the development of a single Central Asian tourist route for Japanese tourists, as well as the simplification of visa procedures for citizens of Central Asia, would be beneficial.

In his words, this will enable tourists from Japan to visit several countries in the region in one trip, and our citizens to experience the beauty and harmony of the Land of the Rising Sun.

The Kazakh President once again congratulated Japan on the successful hosting of the EXPO 2025 in Osaka.

“We are delighted to receive the gold award in the ‘Theme Development’ category,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Head of State also noted Kazakhstan’s interest in developing cooperation in the field of sport, primarily in promoting traditional Japanese martial arts such as judo, sumo and kendo.

He reminded that Kazakhstan had been honored to host the World Judo Championships in 2027.

“The day before yesterday, I had the pleasure of meeting the famous Japanese sumo wrestler of Kazakh origin, Kinbōzan Haruki (Yersin Baltagul). I am confident that our close cultural and humanitarian ties will continue to serve as a solid foundation for strengthening mutual understanding and friendship between our peoples,” the President noted.

As previously reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the First Central Asia - Japan Dialogue Summit. The President of Kazakhstan noted that during his visit to Japan, more than 60 bilateral documents, including commercial agreements totaling over $3.7 billion, were signed.

The Head of State welcomed Japan’s decision to join the development of the Aktau Sea Port and expressed interest in Japanese innovations and investments in the energy sector, as well as in Japanese projects in the field of nuclear waste management.

The President also stated that Kazakhstan and Japan had launched the Next-Generation SmartMining Plus project, aimed at digitizing production processes. He proposed holding a “Central Asia - Japan” scientists’ meeting in Astana and raised the problem of the Aral Sea. The Head of State also offered Astana Hub and Alem.ai center as a platform for the Tokyo Initiative. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also proposed to open representative offices of Japanese universities in Kazakhstan.